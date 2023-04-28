Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.45-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.45-13.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.84. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $369.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

