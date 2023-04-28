Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN opened at $365.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.84. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $369.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

