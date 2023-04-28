Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Macro Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

Shares of FIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575. Simplify Macro Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

About Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

The Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide absolute returns. The fund uses a macro strategy to build a risk-balanced, multi-asset portfolio. FIG was launched on May 16, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

