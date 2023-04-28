Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stake Trimmed by IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd decreased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lithium Americas comprises approximately 4.3% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned 0.30% of Lithium Americas worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 485,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,204. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

