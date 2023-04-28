LKQ Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

