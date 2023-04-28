Lmcg Investments LLC Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 108,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

