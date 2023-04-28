Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $14.07 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,066,000. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.48. The stock had a trading volume of 244,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,051. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

