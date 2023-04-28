Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,682 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 429,645 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,315,000 after acquiring an additional 287,530 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,655,000.

Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EZU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,859 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

