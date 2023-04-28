Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 465 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $294.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

