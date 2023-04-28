Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 836 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $111,372,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 5,147,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,962,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

