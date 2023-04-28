Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 997 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises about 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bunge worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bunge by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,697,000 after buying an additional 153,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $93.00. 138,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

