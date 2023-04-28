Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 4.7% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in State Street were worth $595,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 36.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insider Transactions at State Street

State Street Stock Performance

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 1,060,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.