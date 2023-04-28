Loop Capital Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

