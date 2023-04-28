LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

LSI Industries has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

LYTS opened at $12.72 on Friday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LSI Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

