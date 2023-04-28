Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 23,895 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

QUAL traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 864,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.