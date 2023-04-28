Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.16. 1,444,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.



