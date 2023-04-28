Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock remained flat at $33.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,324. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.