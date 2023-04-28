Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 5,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,920. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

