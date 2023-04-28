LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70, RTT News reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $95.02. 1,482,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,173. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

