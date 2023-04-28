Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Shares Down 6.4%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Mace Security International Trading Up 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Mace Security International

(Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.