Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. 21,892,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,052,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

