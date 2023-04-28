Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,754 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.46. 750,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.