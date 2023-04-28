Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Synaptics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.73.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 247,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,225. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $172.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

