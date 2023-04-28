Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes $12.39 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,487 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,734,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,509,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,509,000 after acquiring an additional 701,692 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,064. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.