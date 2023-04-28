MARBLEX (MBX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,740,671 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 52,330,414.50244693 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44033332 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,296,463.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.