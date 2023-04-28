Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Down 11.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 885,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 189,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

