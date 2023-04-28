Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 512,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

