Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in NVR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,799.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,441.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,911.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $116.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

