Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

