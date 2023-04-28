Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.89 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,216 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.95 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

