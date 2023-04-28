Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.46. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

