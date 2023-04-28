Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.73.

Shares of DPZ opened at $317.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

