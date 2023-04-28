Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after buying an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after buying an additional 380,254 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after buying an additional 448,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.