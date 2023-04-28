Maruthi Jd Venkata Buys 9,528 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $10,385.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,832,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,952.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $127.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 41,482 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $45,630.20.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,317.44.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 34,508 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,754.68.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $388.80.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,149.49.

On Friday, April 14th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 57,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,224.13.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata acquired 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

SFT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.47.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

