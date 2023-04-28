Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $52.89 on Friday. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Masco by 559.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.