Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.74 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

