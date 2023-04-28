Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.05. 1,194,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,839. The stock has a market cap of $363.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

