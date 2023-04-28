Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $373.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.06 and a 200-day moving average of $350.97. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 24,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 40,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

