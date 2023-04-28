Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of MAT stock remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,202,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,227. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

