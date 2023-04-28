Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Friday. 3,206,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

