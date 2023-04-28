Matthews International Co. (MATW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

MATW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

