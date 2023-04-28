Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Up 5.4%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.82 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 10,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 124,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -37.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

