MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $53.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.