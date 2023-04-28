McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.89.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

