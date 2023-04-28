McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of McKesson worth $352,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $363.95. 195,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.