Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

