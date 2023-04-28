Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.