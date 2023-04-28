Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Update

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Megaworld Stock Performance

MGAWY remained flat at $7.15 during midday trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781. Megaworld has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

