Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 148,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,065,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

