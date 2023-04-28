Members Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,265. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

